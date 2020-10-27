TROY, IL. - Madisyn Paige Carrino has been missing since October 24, 2020, from Troy Illinois. Carrino is 16 years old.

Carrino is described as a white female, 5-foot-11, 215 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, blue leggings. She was last seen with her Xbox.

Madisyn was last seen at home on Wood Thrush Street in Troy just after midnight on October 24 and she was not noticed missing until the next day around noon.

Madisyn has no money, cell phone, or transportation. Madisyn is listed as endangered.

Anyone with information on Madisyn's whereabouts is encouraged to contact Detective Lipe (618) 667-6731.

