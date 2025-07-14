

TROY — Get ready for a fun-filled evening as the Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob/Marine Chamber of Commerce hosts National Night Out on Tuesday, August 5, at Tri-Township Park. The event will run from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Pavilion #10 (410 Wickliffe, north of the football fields).

“We are very excited to bring National Night Out to our community,” said Dawn Mushill, President/CEO of the Chamber. “This event offers something for everyone and is a wonderful opportunity to bring neighbors, families, and law enforcement together in a positive and fun setting.”

The evening’s Touch-a-Truck lineup will feature an impressive collection of vehicles, including a K-9 police car, fire truck, ambulance, racecar, street sweeper, large wrecker, and even a live AirMed helicopter landing.

Families can also take advantage of the Illinois Family Identification Program, which will be on-site to provide parents with important child ID kits.

Article continues after sponsor message

Kids’ activities will include a bounce house, face painting, balloon twisting, and plenty of bubbles for endless fun. Children will enjoy free snacks, including freezer pops, ice cream, and bottled water for all attendees.

Live music will be provided by Will Snelling, creating the perfect backdrop for an evening of community spirit. A variety of food trucks will also be on hand with food available for purchase, including Frank’s Hot Dogs, T-Mo’s, and pork sandwiches sold by the CEO Program.

Thank you to our Exclusive Sponsor, Allison's Comfort Shoes, for their very generous donation, which allowed us to bring even more fun to the event. Also, special thanks go out to Anne Matthews, Jason Ramert, and Allen Adomite for their support and help coordinating this exciting event.

National Night Out is a nationwide initiative that promotes strong community partnerships between residents and law enforcement, helping to build safer, more united neighborhoods.

For more information, visit www.troymaryvillecoc.com or call (618) 667-8769.

More like this: