TROY - Troy Fire Protection District and the Madison County Emergency Management Agency members battled a serious mulch fire Saturday around the area where Interstate 270-Interstate-55 intersect near Troy.

The mulch fire was at 2466 Formosa Road in Troy. The smoke from the mulch blaze could be seen for miles around the Edwardsville-Glen Carbon-Maryville and Troy vicinities.

The Madison County Emergency Management Agency was activated and had their drones up and assisting Troy Fire. A part of Routes 270 and I-55 was blocked during the fire battle.

All EMA units returned to service at 8 p.m.

"At the time of our departure, the fire had been knocked down significantly with the hard-working firefighters of Troy Fire still extinguishing hot spots. Excellent work by all involved.”