The return of the Fall Catchable Trout Season is always a sure sign of autumn’s arrival. And, that special season will be here soon.

The 2019 Illinois Fall Trout Fishing Season opens on Saturday, Oct. 19 at nearly 60 ponds, lakes, and streams throughout the state.

And, the Fall Catch-and-Release Fly-Fishing Season will be available at nine sites beginning on Oct. 5. Fly-fishing anglers can use fly fishing gear to catch and release trout beginning Oct. 5 at the nine sites. No trout may be kept during the fly-fishing period, but all anglers can keep trout after the opening of the regular fall trout season on Oct. 19.

There are several newer sites for Fall Trout Fishing in 2019, raising the stocking of rainbow trout to some 67,000 fish in the Fall season, and approximately that same number for the Spring season. As might be expected, several of the new sites are located near Chicago.

Still, there are sites nearer to here, as well. The newer Fall Trout Fishing sites are Bauman Lake in Cherry Valley, Casey Park Pond in Casey, Horsetail Lake in Cook County, Weldon Springs State Park Lake near Clinton, King Park Pond in Pittsfield, and Belk Park Pond in Wood River.

It is important to note that no trout may be taken from any of the stocked sites from Oct. 1 until the fall trout season opens at 5 a.m. on Oct. 19. Anyone attempting to take (harvest) trout before the legal harvest season opening will be issued citations.

In addition, all anglers — including those using fly fishing gear who intend to release fish caught before Oct. 19 — must have a valid fishing license and an Inland Trout Stamp, unless they are under the age of 16, blind or disabled, or are an Illinois resident on leave from active duty in the Armed Forces. The daily catch limit for each angler is five trout.

The Illinois fishing licenses and Inland Trout Stamps are available at DNR Direct license and permit locations, including many bait shops, sporting goods stores and other retail outlets. For a location near you, check the IDNR website at http://dnr.illinois.gov/DNRDirectMonitor/VendorListing.aspx

Fishing licenses and trout stamps can also be purchased by using a credit card through DNR Direct online via the IDNR website at www.dnr.illinois.gov.

Please note that not all fall trout sites open at 5 a.m. on opening day. Anglers are reminded to check the opening time of their favorite trout fishing location prior to the season. For more information about all site regulations, anglers should contact individual sites that will be stocked with catchable-size trout.

The Illinois catchable trout program is funded by those who use the program through the sale of Inland Trout Stamps and through the Illinois Fish Management Fund.

Local sites participating in the program include Beaver Dam State Lake in Macoupin County, Siloam Springs State Park in Adams County, the Highland Old City Lake in Madison County and the main lake at Frank Holten State Park in St. Clair County.

Anglers are advised that trout fishing is again available this fall at the Greenville Old City Lake (Patriot's Park Lake) located in Bond County. Additional nearby sites include Jones Park Lake and Willow Lake at Peabody River State Fish and Wildlife Area in St. Clair Co., the Department of Transportation Lake, Southwind Park and Washington Park in Springfield.

The inland trout stamps sell for $6.50 and are available at all locations where fishing licenses are sold. For more information, contact your local IDNR office.

