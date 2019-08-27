WATERLOO - Residents of Waterloo gathered Monday afternoon to welcome Illinois State Police Trooper Nick Hopkins home for the last time.

The streets of Waterloo was lined with residents waving American flags and at the city police station, an ISP vehicle-turned shrine was covered with flowers, signs, and balloons.

Trooper Hopkins, 33, was born and raised in Waterloo, where he was well known throughout town. He was shot in East St. Louis while serving a search warrant and died at Saint Louis University Hospital on Friday.

A police-led procession transported Trooper Hopkins from St. Louis, through town and to Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

This is the visitation and funeral information for Trooper Hopkins:

VISITATION: Saturday, August 31, 2019, 3:00 P.M. – 9:00 P.M.

Waterloo High School

505 East Bulldog, Waterloo, IL 62298

First Responder and Military walk-through will begin at 6:00 p.m.

FUNERAL: Sunday, September 1, 2019, at 10:00 A.M.

Waterloo High School, 505 East Bulldog, Waterloo, IL 62298

INTERMENT: Interment Services are still being finalized.

Donations may be made to the Hopkins family by visiting the Illinois State Police Heritage Foundation website at www.isphf.org/donations, or via U.S. mail to Illinois State Police Heritage Foundation, P.O. Box 8168, Springfield, Illinois 62791. On the website, please ensure to note in the comments section, “Trooper Nick Hopkins Memorial Fund.”

