MARTIN, Tenn. – SIUE women's basketball came back from a 12-point halftime deficit against UT Martin in the fourth quarter but couldn't push past the host Skyhawks with a national television audience watching.

UT Martin improved to 11-4 in OVC play and 15-12 overall with a 72-64 victory over SIUE, which dropped to 12-3 in league play and 15-11 overall.

The Cougars and the Skyhawks gave the viewers of ESPNU a competitive game that was tied 61-61 on an Allie Troeckler layup with 2:55 to play.

UT Martin, however, captured the victory down the stretch by converting its free throws with four from Emanye Robertson, three from Kendall Spray and two from Chelsey Perry over the final 2 ½ minutes.

"We didn't play like us, and that was the message at halftime," said SIUE Head Coach Paula Buscher.

SIUE was behind by 12 points at halftime after UT Martin connected on 9 of 11 shots from three-point range in the first half.

"We came out passive, and they hit a lot of three-pointers in the first half," noted SIUE senior Donshel Beck. "We played better in the second half but couldn't get the lead."

Buscher agreed the Cougars were passive in the first half, allowing the Skyhawks to shoot 15 of 26 (57.7 percent) from the field in the first half.

Spray led the charge for UT Martin with a game-high 26 points. Robertson had 11 points and a team-high seven rebounds. Perry added 10 points.

SIUE shot 21 of 53 for the game and 5 of 18 from three-point range. The Cougars knocked down 17 of 27 from the free throw line while outrebounding the Skyhawks 34-30.

Lauren White led SIUE in scoring with 16 points. Beck added 10 while Nakiah Bell scored 10 points as well, all in the third quarter during SIUE's strong comeback that had cut UT Martin's double-digit lead to four points at the buzzer to end the period.

Sydney Bauman provided eight points and a game-high 10 rebounds for the Cougars. The junior also set a school record for single-season blocks with her 48th of the season in the first quarter.

SIUE continues this road trip Saturday with a 2 p.m. contest in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, at the Show me Center against Southeast Missouri.

"We have go back to playing our type of basketball," added Buscher.

