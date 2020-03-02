On April 4, 2020 the Friends of the Benjamin Stephenson House and Cassen’s Transport are hosting the 9th annual Trivia through the Decades. This is not your typical trivia night! The event is a fun night where teams compete to answer trivia questions in a wide range of categories spanning the 1920s through the present day. Teams are encouraged (but not required) to come dressed in costume from their favorite decade or join the event volunteers in the 1950s. This year’s decorating theme is a 1950s Diner. Please note, the trivia questions are not centered around the decor theme.

The event will be held at the Edwardsville Moose Lodge, 7371 Marine Rd, Edwardsville. Doors open at 6:00 pm and play will begin at 7:00 pm. The cost for the event is $200/team of 8 or $25/person. Cash prizes will be awarded for 1st and 2nd place. Tables/Teams reserved and paid by March 27 will receive FREE Mulligans.

Players are welcome to bring their own food. Light snacks, water, soda and beer (while the beer supply lasts) will be provided free of cost. The venue does not allow outside beverages of any kind to be brought in but a cash bar is available for those wanting other types of drinks.

New to the event this year is a costume contest. During the first intermission, the winners will be crowned Prom King & Queen for the night. A silent auction, a booze raffle, and 50/50 raffle are also planned.

To reserve a table in the game or to find out more information about becoming a sponsorship or donating an item to the silent auction, please call the Stephenson House: (618) 692-1818. Teams may also pay for their tables in our online store at http://www.stephensonhouse.org or by stopping by the museum shop during regular business hours. Tables are limited so don't wait to register (this event sold out last year).

Major financial support of this year’s event is title sponsor, Cassen’s Transport. Proceeds raised will benefit the continued restoration and educational programs at the 1820 Col. Benjamin Stephenson House.

