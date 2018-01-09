EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville Cross-Country and Track and Field Booster Club will be holding their seventh fund-raising Trivia Night Jan. 27 at the Edwardsville Moose Lodge, 7371 Marine Road in Edwardsville. The doors open at 6 p.m., with play commencing at 7 p.m.

Tables for teams of eight are $200 each; the price includes select beverages, with other beverages available for cash purchase. Players may bring their own snacks or food to the event, but no outside beverages are allowed. Players must be 21 and over.

There will be auctions and raffles held throughout the night; credit cards are accepted for those items. Fund raised by the game go to help the Edwardsville High School and Liberty and Lincoln Middle School cross-country and track programs.

Reservations are being accepted for the event; make checks payable to EXCTF Boosters. Send reservations to EXCTF Booster Club, P.O. Box 135, Edwardsville, Ill., 62025. For more information, contact Mike at (314) 606-7170 or at MKBaxter@charter.net