EDWARDSVILLE - Be a Superhero for Superagers and join us for Trivia Night benefiting the Main Street Community Center’s various Programs and Services on Saturday, February 24, 2018 at the Edwardsville Moose Lodge.

Doors open at 6:00; trivia begins at 7:00. Cost is $20 / person or $160 for a table of 8.

Thanks to event underwriter TorHoerman Law, LLC and round sponsor Slagle Financial, every dollar raised at the event will go directly to programs and services for our local seniors.

Tables are encouraged to dress for the theme, but questions will be general in nature. Contact the Community Center for a registration form: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstc.org.

The Community Center will also be assisting with paralegal services on Wednesday, February 21. Need a Power of Attorney, DNR Directive or updated will? Make an appointment with the Paralegal at Main Street Community Center on Wednesday, February 21st from 1:00pm-3:00pm. To reserve your time, contact the Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org. Thank you to Land of Lincoln Legal Assistance Foundation for providing this important service.

