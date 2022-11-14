ST. LOUIS - St. Louis-based architecture, planning, urban design and interiors firm Trivers has won two AIA St. Louis Design Awards from the St. Louis Chapter of the American Institute of Architects. The winning projects are the Kiener Plaza Visitor Services Center and the Atrium at 100 N. Broadway, both located in Downtown St. Louis.

“We are committed to reimagining St. Louis’ indoor and outdoor spaces,” said Trivers Principal Amy Gilbertson, FAIA, LEED GA. “I am proud of our team for their creative work in developing new opportunities for people to utilize these important spaces in our downtown footprint. We look forward to continuing our work downtown, in the Greater St. Louis region, and beyond.”

The AIA St. Louis Design Awards recognize outstanding achievements in all areas of design, construction, and craftsmanship in the St. Louis region. To date, Trivers has earned 16 AIA St. Louis Design Awards.

Kiener Plaza Visitor Services Center

In 2015, the renovated Kiener Plaza opened to the public. After several years of use, the clients – Great Rivers Greenway and Gateway Arch Park Foundation – determined a need for additional infrastructure to provide operational support and enhance the visitor experience.

Trivers’ design builds upon the playful nature of the plaza with an engaging south fac¸ade. Static fins placed at varying angles change the appearance of the building as visitors move throughout the site. The breezeway offers covered access to the visitor kiosk while increasing visibility and activity from north to south. The remaining elevations intentionally offer a canvas for rotating murals by local artists, reinforcing the client and design team’s intention that the building is an extension of the community it’s serving.

“We heard from the community that they needed these services to make Kiener Plaza a welcoming place they can find information and connections to the Old Courthouse, Gateway Arch National Park, Riverfront, and Mississippi Greenway,” said Susan Trautman, CEO of Great Rivers Greenway. “This new visitor’s center really serves the community – residents and visitors alike have what they need to explore and enjoy all St. Louis has to offer!”

“With incredible views of the Gateway Arch and Old Courthouse, Kiener Plaza is one of Downtown St. Louis’ most treasured and central gathering places,” said Ryan McClure, Executive Director of the Gateway Arch Park Foundation. “The design of this new building perfectly complements Kiener Plaza’s recent renovations – its greenspaces, walking paths, and other features – while enhancing the overall visitor experience to the park.”

Atrium at 100 N. Broadway

Trivers’ design team was tasked by Larson Capital Management with transforming the user experience of a non-leasable two-story atrium lobby and repositioning the building as a premier workplace tenant destination in Downtown St. Louis.

The interior renovations provide an abundance of shared tenant amenities including a best-in-class conferencing center and co-working lounges. With a mind toward wellness, a new monumental stair connects to a walking track around the atrium at the second floor. There is an abundance of natural light and views of the Old Courthouse. Accessible outdoor workspaces are located on both levels with newly created carve-outs for large, covered patios. Trees and other plantings, including the largest preserved moss wall in the region, were also incorporated. Column finishes reference the Old Courthouse and natural materials like wood and stone complement the indoor/outdoor feel with a nature-inspired color palette for the textiles. The atrium also includes space for a new cafe´.