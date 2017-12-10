EDWARDSVILLE - Trinity Lutheran Ministries held the second annual Ugly CHRISTmas Sweater 5k this weekend

After raising thousands of dollars last year with over 200 participants, Casey Shank with Trinity Lutheran said the race has exceeded their expectations.

“We wanted to give back to our community and let them know that Trinity supports them,” Shank said. “We also wanted to remind people that Christmas is about Jesus, so we thought what better way than to make this into a big Christmas party and invite community.”

In addition to the 5k itself the event also had a children’s fun run, inflatables for kids, cookies, cocoa and carols encouraging the races throughout the race all while raising funds for Neighbors in Need and the Glen Ed Food pantry.

“Neighbors in Need is an incredibly helpful charity,” Shank said. “The Glen Ed Food Pantry help so many people in our district too, with the race registrations fees we’ve been able to raise $1,000 for them and Neighbors in Need $1,000.”

The top ten female runners were:

Janna Perry - 23:16.7

Megan Clark - 23:24.1

Kendall Matthews - 23:35.9

Kristine Miller - 23:4.6

Allison Soung - 24:06.2

Kristi Sabo - 24:07.1

Makenna Lueking - 24:22.9

M. Lueking - 24:25.7

Gabby Miller - 24:36.8

Sara Poletti - 25:44.6

Top ten male runners were:

Kevin Merrick - 20:22.1

Ryan Luitjohan - 20:27.9

Tim Patridge - 21:21.7

Adam Jones - 21:47.2

Mason Miller - 22:23.8

Chris Allen - 22:25.5

David Dunlop - 23:46

Steve McGeehan - 24:03.1

Steve Voelkel - 24:05.4

Kyle Jenkins - 24:25.7

