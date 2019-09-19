EDWARDSVILLE - Trinity Lutheran Ministries will be holding its bi-annual Mom2Mom Sale on the morning of Saturday, Oct. 19.

The Mom2Mom Sale features more than 30 tables of gently-used items for children and moms alike. Moms from throughout the community are able to rent a table to sell their items, as well as purchase items for sale at other tables.


Doors open for the Mom2Mom Sale at 9 a.m., and the event goes until noon. The admission fee is $1. The event also features early bird hours, where for $10, guests can enter the sale at 8 a.m.

The event will be held in the gymnasium at Trinity Lutheran School, located at 600 Water Street in Edwardsville. For more information, to rent a table, or purchase an early bird ticket, please call the church office at (618) 656-2918.

