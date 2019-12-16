EDWARDSVILLE - Trinity Lutheran Ministries held their annual Ugly Christmas Sweater 5K run on Saturday morning.

The festive event brought out many runners that happily participated despite the cold temperatures, drizzling, and flurries. Many attendees, of course, showed up in their ugliest or most festive Christmas themed sweaters.

Quin Grey, 14, of Swansea came in first place for this year's race with a time of 19:33, with Christopher Haas in second (19:55) and Tim Patridge in third (21:11). The other top finishers were Chris Hummel with a time of 22:06 and Matthew Haas at 22:10. Jennifer Cox of Herculaneum, Mo., was the overall women's winner (23:18).



“It’s been fun seeing everyone with their Christmas sweaters on running by. It’s nice to see proceeds going to good causes as well. It’s a neat thing, all around,” said Natalie Schroeder, who was standing on the sidelines watching the race and cheering on her friends who were participating.

Participants were greeted with hot cocoa and live entertainment after completing the run. Festive music played as runners made it to the finish, with participants and supporters cheering them on as they ran in.

There was plenty to do following the race including checking out the live nativity and live music performances. Attendees also enjoyed the chance to take photos in a photo booth set up at the event, commemorating their achievements of completing the run. The event, that has only continued to grow each year brought out an array of individuals. Some participants were running their first 5K while others were more experienced and had run multiple 5K's. Though everyone was welcome to participate, no matter the skill level.

In the Christmas spirit, the race was also supporting a good cause. Funds of the 5K went to Ed-Glen Food Pantry and Edwardsville neighbors.

The fun didn’t stop with the race, participants stuck around to compete in an ugly sweater contest in the categories ugliest sweater, most Christmas spirit, and best group sweater theme. Winners in each category got to take home gift card prizes.

For more on Trinity Lutheran Ministries, visit their website https://trinitylutheranministries.org

