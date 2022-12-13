EDWARDSVILLE − Trinity Lutheran Ministries in Edwardsville hosted its seventh annual Ugly CHRISTmas Sweater 5K Race on December 10, 2022, and this event, along with other activities at the church and school, raised more than $8,000 for area charities.

Participation in the Ugly CHRISTmas race was also strong with nearly 200 runners entered.

Proceeds from this year's race were given to the Ed-Glen Food Pantry and Edwardsville Neighbors In Need. Pastor John Shank presented checks for $1,500 to each organization following the event.

Trinity's school held its annual Holiday Shop earlier this month, where students were given the opportunity to purchase presents for friends and family members at school, with all of the proceeds going to the Ed-Glen Food Pantry. This year's Holiday Shop raised more than $5,800 for the food pantry.

The school also held a canned food drive for the Glen-Ed Food Pantry, and more than 1,800 items were collected and donated to the organization.

Prizes are awarded to the individual and group with the most spirited Christmas attire. Medals were given to the top male and female finishers and medals to the top three finishers in each of the following age categories: 9 and under, 10-14, 15-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-50, and 60 and older. More than 60 participants received awards from the race.

Max Weber of Edwardsville finished first overall, with a time of 18:00. Benjamin Lovell and Jack Shank, both of Edwardsville, finished second and third overall respectively, with times of 20:32 and 20:35.

