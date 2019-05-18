EDWARDSVILLE – Zach Trimpe set a career singles record for Edwardsville with his 178th win for the Tigers as Edwardsville qualified three of its four entries in the first day of the IHSA Class 2A boys tennis sectional on Friday at the Edwardsville Tennis Center.

The Tigers have the lead in the team standings with 12 points heading into the semifinals on Saturday morning, with Belleville East, Belleville West, O’Fallon and Quincy all tied for second with eight points each.

Trimpe won his first round match over Sam Kane of Alton 6-0, 6-0, then set the record with his win in the quarterfinals over Belleville East’s Robert Rozsahegyi 6-0, 6-0 to advance to the semifinals and earn his berth in the state tournament. Trimpe broke the record of Justin Leskera, who graduated in 2012.

Also advancing to state for the Tigers were singles’ player Drake Schreiber, who defeated Caleb Vonderheide of Quincy 6-3, 6-3, then qualified for state with a quarterfinal win 6-0, 6-0 over Carson Freeman of Alton.

The doubles team of Seth Lipe and Gabo Montanari qualified for state with a 6-0, 6-0 quarterfinal win over Greysen Arns and Blake Hayden of Quincy, but Ben Blake and Nick Hobin lost their first-round match to Evan Potter and Gavin Sohn of O’Fallon 7-5, 4-6, 6-2, and were eliminated.

"It is great to get three entries through," Edwardsville head boys tennis coach Dave Lipe said. "I am super proud of Ben and Nick. I appreciate Nick and the positive contribution he and his family have made to the Edwardsville program. Ben is a sophomore and I have two more years with him. Drake really played a good match to advance.

"Zach has really shaped the culture around here. He has been a significant leader since day one. He is the all-time leader in wins and the best person who has ever played here boys or girls. I was also proud of Seth and Gabo's efforts today and look forward to Saturday."

All semifinalists qualify for the IHSA state tennis meet, being held next weekend at Hersey High School and other sites around the Arlington Heights area in northwest suburban Chicago.Colin Feeney also contributed to this story.

