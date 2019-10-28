EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Police Patrol Commander Michael Fillback announced today that trick-treating in the City of Edwardsville and Village of Glen Carbon has been moved to Friday, Nov. 1, because of a current forecast of 80 percent chance of rain and low temperatures.

"The current weather forecast shows an 80-percent chance of rain and low temperatures, which could affect the safety and welfare of our citizens participating in outdoor activities," Fillback said.

Fillback continued and said: "This will not impact our annual Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce Parade. The parade is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 31, 2019. In the event of inclement weather, the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce and city officials will make a determination on the cancellation of the parade between 5:00 – 5:30 p.m. on the date of the parade."

Fillback said due to state road closure permits, there will be no make-up date for the parade if it is canceled.

