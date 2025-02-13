EDWARDSVILLE — The trial of Bryce V. Andrews is set to begin tomorrow, as he faces charges in connection with the deaths of his adoptive father, Robert “Bob” Andrews, and his husband, Leonard “Jim” Ebrey. The alleged homicides occurred on February 1, 2021, at their residence in Godfrey, Illinois.

The incident began when the Madison County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting a residential fire at 2301 Wedgewood Drive in Alton, Illinois. Fire units and deputies responded to the scene, where two males were found and subsequently pronounced dead.

In response to the incident, the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was activated at the request of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Approximately 25 investigators worked on the case until it was resolved.

Andrews is charged with four counts of First Degree Murder, one count of Aggravated Arson, one count of Offenses Related to Motor Vehicle, and two counts of Concealment of a Homicidal Death. The investigation indicated that the victims died from what appeared to be a violent stabbing. Following the alleged murders, Andrews is accused of setting fire to the residence in an attempt to conceal the deaths. He also reportedly stole a 2005 Pontiac Bonneville belonging to the victims and took additional measures to hide the crimes.

The stolen vehicle was later located in North St. Louis, and investigators gathered further evidence linking Andrews to the incident. He was ultimately taken into custody at a local St. Louis hospital.

Riverbender.com will have a reporter present at the trial to provide updates on the proceedings.

