BELLEVILLE – Triad freshman Chenoa Stokes has used her quiet determination and athletic sills to become a skilled bowler.

Stokes took part in Saturday's Belleville East Sectional tournament in the IHSA's wheelchair division, rolling a four-game series of 253 with a high game of 80 and will be heading to this weekend's IHSA state tournament at Cherry Bowl in Rockford in the wheelchair division.

“She's great,” said Knight coach Francesca Kolesa. “She's very quiet, but when she gets out of her shell, she's going to be a great bowler. She's very excited and I'm very excited and honored to be her coach, so we're going to have fun.”

Stokes was born with a rare birth defect called schizencephaly, a condition that affects portions of the brain.

“I think there's one other in the wheelchair division up north; with her being the only one, you have to make her feel like a part of the team," Kolesa said. "Our girls do a great job of that.

“I'm really proud of her. I tell all the girls whatever you go out and do, I'm proud of you."

When asked how she felt she did in the tournament, Stokes said she was very excited about her performance and thought she had a "good" outing.

Stokes began bowling back in November and is excited to be heading to state.

When it was announced that Stokes was heading to the state tournament, the fans in attendance and fellow bowlers gave Stokes a standing ovation in recognition of her achievement.

“It almost gave me chills,” Kolesa said. “It makes me happy for her; I know her parents are proud of her and her sister, Aianya (a senior on this year's Knights), is on the team. It's very special – I'm glad.”

