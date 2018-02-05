COLLINSVILLE – Triad bowler Bryce Pisetta certainly turned in an outstanding performance at the recent IHSA Triad Regional bowling tournament.

Pisetta was consistently over 200 in all six of his games in the tournament with a high game of 269 in Game 4, averaging 234 on the day with a total pinfall of 1,403 – enough to give him the individual regional title to help his team to a third-place finish and one of the four team berths in the IHSA Sectional tournament.

“It was good out there,” Pisetta, a sophomore, said that day. “I was hitting the pocket consistently.

Article continues after sponsor message

“It's fun (being on the Knight team); the kids are fun, a great team.”

Pisetta took up the game when he was four. “It's been good overall,” Pisetta said. “I'm real happy about (winning the individual championship and advancing to the sectional).

“It means a lot to me (winning the individual title) because I'm a sophomore and my brother is a senior," he concluded.

More like this: