NAPERVILLE - Triad’s Erynn Little knocked in the soccer goal of her lifetime at the 34-minute mark in the IHSA Class 2A State Semifinal matchup Friday against Burlington Central. The goal was the lone one in the contest and lifted Triad into the Saturday championship against Wheaton Academy, a 1-0 winner over Lemont in the other semifinal game Friday.

“Erynn is a senior and the she struck it low and hard in the corner and it went in,” Triad head girls soccer coach Matt Bettlach said. “We had a ball crossed in and it bounced around and came back out and she struck it into the corner. There is nothing like your senior year scoring a goal that puts you into the state final. She will remember it forever.”

Bettlach said the game was overall an outstanding team effort on a warm June day at Naperville’s North Central College.

“Being able to substitute has been a luxury we have had all year,” Bettlach said. “I am very proud of the kids. The turf was hot and miserable for both times. Burlington Central made life difficult for us but we hung in there and kept subbing. Everyone contributed; it was a total team effort.”

Triad moves to 21-6 with the victory.

Wheaton Academy will be a difficult opponent, Coach Bettlach said.

“We have to just play our game,” he said. “We just have to play our game and keep the same formation. We just have to keep possession and move forward.”

