TROY - Anytime a person is recognized with an All-American status, it is quite an honor.

Triad Middle School eighth-grader, Jefferson "Ross" Bushur, competed in the AAU Cross Country National Championship race on Dec. 3 in Tallahassee, Fla. Bushur finished second overall in his age division with a time of 16:38 on the 5,000 meter grass course, earning a silver medal and an All-American honor.

This marked Ross's second All-American honor received in cross country within the past three years and was his highest overall finish in that timeframe at the annual AAU national cross country event. He placed 10th and fourth overall in his age division the previous two years.

Bushur also won the SIJHSAA middle school cross country state title along with the Nike Midwest Cross Country Youth race in Indiana this year.

Bushur said he is excited to see what awaits in the Triad Middle School track season coming up this spring. The Triad High School coaches look with anticipation for his freshman year next season.

