TRIAD 50, JERSEYVILLE 29: The Triad Lady Knights won second place in the 2021 Jersey Community High School Holiday Varsity Ladies Tournament with a 50-29 win over the Jersey Community High School Lady Panthers. Jersey showed great hustle but Triad was stronger in both offense and defense.

The Lady Panthers had a strong second half but were unable to stay with the Knights who led 18-2, 26-10, and 38-21 after the first three quarters and outscored the Panthers 12-8 in the final quarter.

Triad captured second place in the round-robin tournament by defeating all previous opponents except for the Lady Tornadoes of Taylorville (who won first place overall).

For Jersey, Tessa Crawford led the scoring with 15 points, Avery Reeder had 7, Cate Breden scored 3 points and Maggie Gorman and Kari Krueger both contributed 2.

Kendall Chigas led Triad with 22 points, while Makenna Witham scored 14, Maddie Hunt had 6, Reagan Chigas had 4 with Sam Hartoin and Andie Green both contributing 2.

