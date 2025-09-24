Adisyn Paslay pushes the ball back to her Triad foes on Tuesday night at CM. (Chris Rhodes photos).Triad's Heidi Boehning sets up a play against CM. (Chris Rhodes Photo).BETHALTO - Triad defeated Civic Memorial in straight sets, 25-13 and 25-16, in a volleyball match on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025, at CM.

Triad improved its overall record to 8-7, while CM’s record dropped to 8-4-2. Key contributors for CM included Kaitlyn Ogden and Addison Jeffery, each with three kills, Olivia Monroe with two, and Abby Brueckner and Jailyn Hunt adding one kill apiece. Brueckner led the team in assists with five, followed by Adisyn Paslay with three. Defensive efforts were highlighted by Monroe and Keagan Thomas, who each recorded five digs, along with Emersyn Olmsted’s four digs. Hunt also contributed a block.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

CM’s next matches include an away game at Mascoutah on Sept. 25, followed by home games against Jersey on Sept. 29 and Highland on Oct. 2. Triad will travel to Jersey on Sept. 25 and host Waterloo on Sept. 30.

Triad's Brooklyn Carter in action. (Chris Rhodes photo)

More like this:

Civic Memorial Girls Volleyball Clinches Third at Montgomery County Invite, Then Tops Roxana, Highland
Sep 17, 2025
Lieberman Sets Record with 21 Kills in Griffins Victory; Calhoun Plays Competitive Match
Sep 5, 2025
Play It Again Sports Prep Roundup - Friday, Sept. 12-Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025
Sep 15, 2025
Father McGivney Catholic Secures Boys Soccer Win Over Columbia
2 days ago
Kaitlyn Ogden Leads Civic Memorial to Volleyball Victory Over Southwestern
Sep 10, 2025

 