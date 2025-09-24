Triad Strengthens Volleyball Record With Win Over CM Girls Despite strong efforts from CM's Kaitlyn Ogden and Addison Jeffery, Eagles lose to rivals at home. Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. BETHALTO - Triad defeated Civic Memorial in straight sets, 25-13 and 25-16, in a volleyball match on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025, at CM. Triad improved its overall record to 8-7, while CM’s record dropped to 8-4-2. Key contributors for CM included Kaitlyn Ogden and Addison Jeffery, each with three kills, Olivia Monroe with two, and Abby Brueckner and Jailyn Hunt adding one kill apiece. Brueckner led the team in assists with five, followed by Adisyn Paslay with three. Defensive efforts were highlighted by Monroe and Keagan Thomas, who each recorded five digs, along with Emersyn Olmsted’s four digs. Hunt also contributed a block. Article continues after sponsor message CM’s next matches include an away game at Mascoutah on Sept. 25, followed by home games against Jersey on Sept. 29 and Highland on Oct. 2. Triad will travel to Jersey on Sept. 25 and host Waterloo on Sept. 30. More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip Trending