BETHALTO - Gabbie Wood's had a hat trick and Taylor Self's goal led the Triad Knights to a 4-0 Mississippi Valley Conference win over the Civic Memorial Eagles at Hauser Field Thursday evening.

The win was a very important one for Triad, who have struggled and been hurt by injuries this season. It was the firs time the Eagles have been held scoreless this year.

"Civic Memorial's having a great season," said Triad coach Matt Bettlach, "and they're always a tough team to play. They're well-coached and they are tough. They're very good."

Wood's hat trick is something she's been working for this season and it came as a part of an excellent second half for Triad.

"Gabbie Wood, who has been trying to find the back of the net all year, got off three great shots," Bettlach said. "But I was very pleased with the way we played in the second half. Much better."

Despite battling an injury bug, Triad has played a tough schedule that's been full of great teams from both sides of the river including defending state champions.

"Of course, our schedule has been top-notch," Bettlach said. "We've played against top competition and we've struggled with some injuries. But this group is kind of starting to come together and that's what we want. By the end of the season, we want to be clicking on all cylinders."

Karen Speer, Reece Windsor and Torie Wongler all had assists for the Knights, while Tavie Duncan had eight saves in goal to record the clean sheet.

Sydney Moore had four saves in goal for the Eagles.

Triad is now 4-5, while CM goes to 7-3.

