TRIAD - Jersey's volleyball girls fell to Triad 25-9, 25-10 on Tuesday night.

Triad improves to 18-11 overall and 6-3 in the Mississippi Valley Conference; the Panthers are 10-18 overall and 0-9 in the MVC.

Jersey concludes its regular season at home against Calhoun tonight and Thursday at home against Jacksonville.