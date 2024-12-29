COLLINSVILLE — In a tightly contested matchup, the Triad Knights edged out the Lincoln Railers 39-37 to secure fifth place at the Collinsville Holiday Classic on Saturday.

Article continues after sponsor message

The game unfolded with both teams trading leads throughout. Triad started strong, holding a narrow 9-8 advantage at the end of the first quarter. However, Lincoln responded in the second quarter, taking a 19-18 lead into halftime.

As the game progressed, Lincoln maintained a slight edge, leading 31-27 at the end of the third quarter. The final quarter saw a back-and-forth battle, culminating in a missed shot by Lincoln at the buzzer. Triad outscored Lincoln 12-6 in the final period, sealing their victory.

This win marks the first trophy for Triad at the Collinsville Holiday Classic.

Drew Winslow led the Knights with 18 points, while Tyler Thompson contributed 11 points. Brody Tungate was the standout for Lincoln, scoring 16 points.

More like this: