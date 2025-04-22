TROY - Do you or will you have any open positions for students who are 15-18 years old? Remember, many of these students will be graduating in May and seeking employment.

If this criteria fits your business, we encourage you to sign up for our Triad High School Job Fair, set for Thursday, May 1, 2025 at Triad High School.

Article continues after sponsor message

In just two hours, you will meet a wide array of Triad students! The link below will provide you with the registration application. There is no charge to participate and this event is only available for our Chamber members.

This year we are also encouraging our members to sign up who provide services and/or resources for the students. This is a great opportunity to let the students know more about your business. This is something new we have added this year. Just another way to promote your business!

http://www.troymaryvillecoc.com/form/view/25914

More like this: