ALTON - Triad took first place at the Alton Volleyball Invitational on Saturday after going 5-0 in the tournament.

Fort Zumwalt North took second place going 4-1. After going 3-2 defeating Jersey, Granite and Civic Memorial Alton placed third. Civic Memorial took fourth place going 2-3 after beating Granite and Jersey. Going 1-4 in the tournament Jersey placed fourth and Granite City took sixth place.

Triad’s Sydney Steed and Sydney Thomas made the All Tournament Team along with Fort Zumwalt North’s Mya Young and Morgan Foulks, Alton’s Gwen Hunter and Emily Stahl , CM’s Brittany Alexander, Jersey’s Faith Franke and Granite’s Morgan Tanksley.

