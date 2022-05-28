TROY – The Triad High School girls soccer team (22-1) continue their journey to defend their Class 2A State Championship. They took on and defeated Waterloo 1-0 Friday night in the sectional finals.

The Knights only suffered one loss during their regular season, and it came from Waterloo back on April 28. The Knights went undefeated last season and had a 41-game unbeaten streak before that loss to the Bulldogs.

With the regular season meeting going the way it did, it made this a marquee matchup, and the stands were packed to watch on. Triad got to host the sectional championship game on their home turf but there were still plenty of Waterloo fans still in attendance.

The lone goal came from sophomore forward Maddie Hunt in the 63rd minute and it ended up being the game-winner. After playing junior varsity for almost the entire season she got called up and got some minutes in the win or go home game. It was just her second goal of the season, and it couldn’t have come at a better time for the Knights.

The play happened from a corner kick. The ball came in toward the near post and bobbled off a few players before it found it’s way to Hunt who was waiting at the back post to tap it in.

Triad’s defense stood strong for the final 20 minutes as they’ve only allowed five goals all season. Two of those goals they allowed were from senior forward Peyton Richter when the Bulldogs beat Triad 2-0.

The Knights stopped her Friday night which was huge. Richter finished the season with 100 points scoring 43 goals and assisting 14 more. She finished the season second in the St. Louis region in scoring.

While Waterloo’s season comes to an end at 20-5-1, Triad’s may as well just got started.

They’ll take on Chatham Glenwood (19-3) in the super-sectionals with the winner of course state-bound.

That game is hosted by Chatham Glenwood on Tuesday May 31 at 6 p.m.

