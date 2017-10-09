TROY – When it came down it, Triad's Sam Yager came up with the biggest possible play when the Knights needed it.

Yager's 7-yard touchdown burst gave the Knights a 13-7 overtime win over Jersey in a Mississippi Valley Conference game Friday night. Yager's run put the Knights into this year's IHSA football playoffs as Triad gained an automatic berth with their sixth win of the season; the Knights went to 6-1 on the year, 3-1 in the MVC.

Yager, a freshman, felt happy to be able to help the Knights by getting the game-winner.

“It's a great feeling,” Yager said, “just being able to help my team in any possible way, so I was grateful I was able to help.”

Despite his youth, Yager was comfortable when his number was called on the winning play.

“I was very comfortable; we have a great line. They're just phenomenal to run behind,” Yager said. “They opened up a hole and it was right there. I was ready (when Yager's number was called); I was wanting to be that guy to step up.”

Yager was expecting a competitive game against the Panthers. “We expected them to be a very competitive team with us,” Yager said. “They are a great team, a great program; I'm just glad we got the win.”

Knowing the Knights will be in the postseason play is a good feeling, but right now, Triad is just focusing on their game at Waterloo Friday night.

“That is a good feeling,” Yager said, “but right now, we're just trying to focus (against the Bulldogs).”

