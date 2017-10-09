Triad's Sam YagerTROY – When it came down it, Triad's Sam Yager came up with the biggest possible play when the Knights needed it.

Yager's 7-yard touchdown burst gave the Knights a 13-7 overtime win over Jersey in a Mississippi Valley Conference game Friday night. Yager's run put the Knights into this year's IHSA football playoffs as Triad gained an automatic berth with their sixth win of the season; the Knights went to 6-1 on the year, 3-1 in the MVC.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Yager, a freshman, felt happy to be able to help the Knights by getting the game-winner.

“It's a great feeling,” Yager said, “just being able to help my team in any possible way, so I was grateful I was able to help.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Despite his youth, Yager was comfortable when his number was called on the winning play.

“I was very comfortable; we have a great line. They're just phenomenal to run behind,” Yager said. “They opened up a hole and it was right there. I was ready (when Yager's number was called); I was wanting to be that guy to step up.”

Yager was expecting a competitive game against the Panthers. “We expected them to be a very competitive team with us,” Yager said. “They are a great team, a great program; I'm just glad we got the win.”

Knowing the Knights will be in the postseason play is a good feeling, but right now, Triad is just focusing on their game at Waterloo Friday night.

“That is a good feeling,” Yager said, “but right now, we're just trying to focus (against the Bulldogs).”

More like this:

Mitch and Friends Benefit Helps Introduce Tennis To Special Needs Athletes
3 days ago
Stillwater Senior Living Female Athlete Of Mo.: Granite City’s Natalie Kondrich Shines as Reliable Midfielder Off Bench
5 days ago
Record Crowds In 2025: Kyle Kang Rallies To Win Edwardsville Futures Final
Yesterday
Kennedy Clark Has Strong Season For O'Fallon Girls Softball Squad
Jun 25, 2025
Rachel Brown Is Among Nation's Leaders In Saves For MELHS Girls Soccer Team
May 19, 2025

 