Trey Matthew Willman
Parents: Autum Spink and Marcus Willman of East Alton
Birth weight: 6 lbs 7 oz
Birth Length: 21 inches
Time : 6:08 PM
Date: August 29, 2016
Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s
Siblings: Emma Gray (6)
Grandparents: Karrie Franklin, Granite City; Jessica Willman, Alton; John Heil, Alton; Curt Spink, Edwardsville
Great Grandparents: Christine Willman, East Alton; Diane Jacoby, St. Louis; Rebekah Webb, Alton
