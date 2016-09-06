Name: Trey Matthew Willman

Parents: Autum Spink and Marcus Willman of East Alton

Birth weight: 6 lbs 7 oz

Birth Length: 21 inches

Time : 6:08 PM

Date: August 29, 2016

Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s

Siblings: Emma Gray (6)

Grandparents: Karrie Franklin, Granite City; Jessica Willman, Alton; John Heil, Alton; Curt Spink, Edwardsville

Great Grandparents: Christine Willman, East Alton; Diane Jacoby, St. Louis; Rebekah Webb, Alton

