EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE completed its final dual match of the first half of the season Monday and dropped a 35-9 decision to Purdue.

"It was an up-and-down match, but we're not satisfied with the outcome," said SIUE Head Coach Jeremy Spates.

Trevor Feagans and Tyshawn Williams collected wins for the Cougars. Feagans bested Austin Nash 6-4 at 141 pounds. Williams earned six points for the Cougars with a disqualification against Jeremy Golding at 149 pounds.

The two opening matches lifted Purdue, 5-2, early. Ben Thornton came from behind to defeat Freddie Rodriguez at 125 pounds with an 11-9 sudden victory. John Muldoon came from behind but couldn't quite catch Luke Welch in a 10-8 loss at 133 pounds.

After the two teams split the first four matches, Purdue went on to secure three falls and a technical fall.

Spates said that despite the final score, SIUE, now 0-6, was more aggressive Monday.

"We performed better than yesterday," said Spates. "We talked about coming out and competing hard, which is something we didn't do yesterday in most of our matches."

SIUE's next action is the Midlands Championships Dec. 29-30 in Evanston, Illinois.

Purdue 39 SIUE 9

125 Ben Thornton (Purdue) over Freddie Rodriguez (SIUE) (SV-1 11-9)

133 Luke Welch (Purdue) over John Muldoon (SIUE) (Dec 10-8)

141 Trevor Feagans (SIUE) over Austin Nash (Purdue) (Dec 6-4)

149 Tyshawn Williams (SIUE) over Jeremy Golding (Purdue) (DQ)

157 Alex Griffin (Purdue) over Karsten Van Velsor (SIUE) (TF 16-1 4:21)

165 Dylan Lydy (Purdue) over Clayton Bass (SIUE) (Dec 4-0)

174 Jacob Morrissey (Purdue) over Jake Residori (SIUE) (Fall 4:20)

184 Tanner Lynde (Purdue) over Jake Godinez (SIUE) (Fall 1:46)

197 Christian Brunner (Purdue) over Jake Tindle (SIUE) (Dec 8-2)

285 Tyler Kral (Purdue) over Jake McKiernan (SIUE) (Fall 6:13)

