TRENTON - Trenton Post 778 hit Alton Post 126 with eight runs in the bottom of the fourth inning in their American Legion senior baseball game Tuesday night at Trenton's Pete Schumacher Field. Alton came back with a seven-run sixth and a three-run seventh, but the rally fell short as the Gators defeated the Legionnaires 12-11.

It was a wild game in which both teams combined for 23 runs on 15 hits and seven errors, while both teams had five walks each. Alton scored first with a single run in the top of the first, but Trenton equalized in the bottom of the third, then hit Alton with their eight-run fourth inning to go ahead 9-1. The Legionnaires came back with a seven-run top of the sixth to pull within 9-8, but Trenton scored three times in the bottom of the sixth to extend the lead to 12-8. Alton rallied with three in the top of the seventh, but the rally fell short as the Gators took the 12-11 win.

Luke Parmentier led Alton with two hits and an RBI, while Ashton Schepers had a bases-clearing double for his only hit and three RBIs, Nick Williams had a hit and RBI, Max Ontis and Lucas Moore each had a hit, Seth Slayden drove home a pair of runs and Miles Windmiller also had an RBI.

Braden Arview and Logan Bogard both struck out four Gator batters while on the mound, while Jon Webb fanned two.

The Legionnaires return to Pete Schumacher Field on Friday for the Post 778 Gator Classic on Friday with a doubleheader, starting at 5 p.m. with a game against Rantoul Post 217 and the second game against the hosts at 7:30 p.m. The Legionnaires will play on Saturday in either the fifth or sixth place game at 1:45 p.m., the third and fourth place game at 4 p.m. or the championship game at 6:30 p.m. against Centralia, Highland or Steeleville, depending on where they place in Group A. The rain date is scheduled for Sunday if one day of the tournament is postponed.

Alton then starts District 22 play on June 21 against Troy at Father McGivney Catholic High's Griffins Field in a 6 p.m. start, then are at Glik Park to meet Highland June 23 in a 7 p.m. start.

