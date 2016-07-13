ALTON - An older tree split in half during a storm outburst on Wednesday afternoon in the 3800 block of Western Avenue of Alton.

Parts of the tree fell to the house in front of the tree and snapped power lines. Ameren Illinois was called to the scene to work on the downed lines and residents were blocked from going into the area as of about 4:45 p.m.

The Alton Fire Department had a pumper at the scene monitoring the situation and was waiting arrival of Ameren Illinois before they moved closer in the cleanup because of the danger of the downed power lines.

The Alton region is under a severe thunderstorm watch this afternoon as the evening unfolds and residents are asked to asked to stay tuned.

