EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County Treasurer, Chris Slusser, said property owners should be receiving tax bills soon, with the first installment coming due July 7.

The Treasurer’s Office will continue rolling out paperless delivery of tax bills, or “e-notice”, this year. Included on the front page of this year’s tax bill will be a website, enoticesonline.com, and an authorization code that will allow taxpayers to begin receiving their tax bills electronically the next year. Those who escrow taxes are strongly encouraged to sign-up for paperless billing to save printing and paper costs.

“Although the Treasurer’s office serves as the county’s tax collector, it’s important to remember that the Treasurer’s office doesn’t determine the amount that is billed”, Slusser said. Property tax bills are determined by four factors — the assessment, the equalization factor or ‘multiplier,’ the tax rate and any exemptions.” Each year taxpayers receive a bill which includes information indicating exactly where their tax dollars are spent, upcoming due dates, and available payment options.

Treasurer Slusser said his office is set to mail tax bills on more than 135,000 parcels this week.

“The first due date is July 7,” Slusser said. Subsequent due dates fall on Sept 7, Oct 7 and Dec 7. “Once again, everyone in our office has worked very hard to guarantee tax bills were mailed out in a timely fashion.”

County tax bills are designed to show taxpayers the exact breakdown of their overall bill. Madison County Treasurer, Chris Slusser, encourages those with questions to contact the office. “The Treasurer’s office is open Mon-Fri from 8:30-4:30, with no appointment necessary”, Slusser said. “We generally get very busy near the due dates, so it’s important to get payments in as quickly as possible in order to avoid the rush.”

“To continue our trend of adding efficiencies and creating value for taxpayers, we’re excited to offer paperless billing” Slusser said. Those who register this year will begin receiving their tax bill electronically next year. “Registering for paperless billing alleviates postage and printing costs while adding accessibility and peace of mind to those who would normally have to wait for a bill to arrive by mail.”

Slusser said he would like to remind taxpayers they can “pay online, rather than in line.” He said taxpayers will still have the option of making an immediate payment using an electronic check or credit card at www.madcotreasurer.org, or they can set up the four installment payments using either method.

Taxpayers who signed up for the automatic deductions will be sent an email prior to the due date reminding them about the withdrawal from their bank account and what to do if they need to make changes. Changes may include banking or credit card information or to stop online payments altogether.

Taxpayers are reminded that when they change an address with the U.S. Postal Service, tax bills are never forwarded. “It’s important for taxpayers to complete the department’s change of address form” Slusser said. “The law states a taxpayer is responsible for paying a bill regardless or not if they receive one. The fact is we want to make sure you do receive one.”

A change of address form is available online.

Taxpayers can also pay by mail, in person at the Treasurer’s Office, or at one of the more than 100 collector banks and credit unions.

Summary of payment options:

Visit madcotreasurer.org to pay by eCheck or credit card.

Mail payments to Madison County Treasurer, P.O. Box 849 (with coupon) or P.O. Box 729 (without coupon) Edwardsville, IL 62025

In person, weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Madison County Administration Building, Treasurer’s Office, Suite 125, Edwardsville

More than 100 collector banks or credit unions. Tax coupons required.

Online bill pay through your bank or credit union.

For questions or more information visit www.madcotreasurer.org

