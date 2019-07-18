SPRINGFIELD – An 1854 Indian Princess three-dollar gold coin, a 1984 Chicago Cubs baseball signed by Ryne Sandberg, an 1893 World’s Columbian Exposition Ticket, and rare coins and jewelry are among thousands of unclaimed property items worth over $150,000 to be auctioned live on August 17 on the Lincoln Stage at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield.

“We are excited to bring the unclaimed property auction back to the Illinois State Fair to give the public another opportunity to bid on rare, valuable items,” Frerichs said. “To get a sneak peek of the auction items, we encourage collectors to join us for our preview events in Chicago and Springfield.”

Additional live auction items include an 1899 large size five-dollar silver certificate, 4 uncirculated Carson City Morgan dollars, a 100-ounce .999 silver bar, and an 18K necklace with small sapphires with a matching 18K bracelet.

The treasurer’s office works hard to return valuables to their rightful owners. After 10 years of private and public attempts to locate the owners of unclaimed property, the unclaimed items are put up for auction. All auction proceeds are held for the rightful owners in perpetuity.

Collectors will have two opportunities to preview the live auction items. All auction items will be on display at the Springfield event. Select auction items will be on display in Chicago.

Live Auction Previews





Monday, July 29 – Springfield

Illinois State Capitol | First Floor Rotunda Springfield, IL

Auction Preview: 10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Monday, August 5 – Chicago

James R. Thompson Center | Atrium

100 West Randolph | Chicago, IL

Auction Preview: 10:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Live Auction

August 17, 2019

Illinois State Fairgrounds | Lincoln Stage

801 East Sangamon Avenue | Springfield, IL

Auction Preview: 9 – 11 a.m.

Auction: 11 a.m.

Winning bidders must submit payment on the day of the auction using a major credit card or cash. No checks will be accepted. A link to view all auction items will be posted at www.illinoistreasurer.gov (under Resource Center) in advance of the events.

For more information about the live auction, call 217-557-8567.

The Illinois Treasurer’s Office is the custodian of unclaimed property including lost bank accounts, insurance policy proceeds, and forgotten safe deposit boxes. Items are surrendered after private entities tried for at least five years to locate the owners. Because thousands of items are surrendered each year, residents should check I-Cash every six months. Visit www.illinoistreasurer.gov/ICASH or call 217.785.6998.

About the Illinois Treasurer

As Illinois State Treasurer, Frerichs is the state’s Chief Investment and Banking Officer and actively manages approximately $30 billion. The portfolio includes $13 billion in state funds, $11 billion in college savings plans and $6 billion on behalf of local and state governments. The investment approach is cautious to ensure the preservation of capital and returns $42 to the state for every $1 spent in operations. Frerichs’ office protects consumers by safeguarding more than $2 billion in unclaimed property, encouraging savings plans for college or trade school, increasing financial education among all ages, assisting people with disabilities save without losing government benefits, and removing barriers to a secure retirement. The Treasurer’s Office predates Illinois incorporation in 1818. Voters in 1848 chose to make it an elected office.

