SPRINGFIELD — Madison County Treasurer Chris Slusser gave a presentation on structuring investment portfolios during the Illinois County Treasurers’ Association Spring conference.

“My hope is that other County Treasurers are able to emulate the investment strategies assembled in Madison County,” Slusser said. “From year to year our investment portfolio continues to be a top performer throughout the state.”

Public funds are bound by the Public Funds Investment Act, which only allows these funds to be placed in “safer” types of investments. County investments are shaped around three main factors- safety, liquidity, and yield. Throughout Illinois county treasurers are tasked with investing public dollars to create less reliance on property tax dollars.

“Chris Slusser has been a great asset and a wonderful mentor to many County Treasurers across the state,” said Betty Asmussen, President of the Illinois County Treasurer’s Association. “He brings a wealth of knowledge on a subject in which most treasurers aren’t experienced, and he communicates it so effectively. He’s been a strong leader within our association.”

Slusser often assists other Illinois treasurers when they need help formulating an investment strategy. According to Slusser, a healthy investment portfolio can make a big difference in tough economic times by covering unforeseen revenue shortfalls.

“Our county board has worked diligently to cut the tax rate each year since 2017- I feel fortunate to have been able to help facilitate those savings by increasing investment returns,” Slusser said. “Although the Treasurer’s office serves as the county’s tax collector, it’s important to remember that the Treasurer’s office has other wide-ranging responsibilities. Investing county funds is an incredibly important function for treasurers, especially in larger counties.”

For more information or questions contact the Treasurer’s Office at (618) 692-6260.

