ST. LOUIS - The National Weather Service in St. Louis has predicted a possible ice issue for multiple days for this week and NWS meteorologist Jared Naples confirmed late Wednesday afternoon the commute on Thursday could be “treacherous” around the region.

Gusty winds will continue into the night and temperatures will begin to fall after midnight Wednesday night.

By mid-day Thursday, the weather is predicted to be at the freezing point.

“We are concerned about the noon hour transition and on,” he said. “A freezing rain to sleet-type of mix should start to form early to mid-afternoon between noon and 3. After the sleet, there could be snow with sleet. The main question is how fast do the temps fall. The temperatures were in the 60s today around some of the region. It will take a pretty decent snow on cooler surfaces for snow to accumulate. It will likely be a slick evening commute on Thursday.”

Naples stressed ice is never something a motorist should “mess with” regardless of whether or not they have a four-wheel drive.

He said by 9-10 p.m. Thursday, the ice and snow she leaves the area. At 4 p.m. on Wednesday, temps were at 64 degrees in the St. Louis area. Heavy rain and breezy conditions are predicted for Wednesday to Thursday. Thursday, a high of only 39 degrees is expected with a forecast of an inch or two of ice. Friday, a high temp of 41 degrees and a low of 29 degrees are predicted. Saturday is predicted to be chilly and a high of 34 degrees with plenty of sun.

Sunday, temps will rise to 58 degrees, then 62 degrees on Monday and 50 degrees on Tuesday. Snow and ice are predicted for Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, with a low of 22 degrees. Snow and ice are also predicted for Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.

