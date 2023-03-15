EDWARDSVILLE - Illinois State Police and Edwardsville Police and Fire Department are working together on a situation where a trash truck struck a pedestrian at the corner of the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Northern Access Road near Northwest University Drive on Wednesday morning.

The pedestrian suffered serious injuries in the accident and will have to be helicoptered out to a St. Louis hospital.

Edwardsville Police Chief Mike Fillback confirmed that a person had been struck and the injuries were very serious.

“Edwardsville Police are out there with the fire department and state police,” he said. “We are helping with traffic in the area. People are advised to definitely stay away from the area, and we encourage people to allow the first responders to work the area.”

Chief Fillback said the Illinois State Police would handle the investigation of the mishap from this point. Bradley Piros also contributed to this story.

