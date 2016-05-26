Transportation resources highlighted at Lunch and Learn Workshop Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE - Representatives from more than 25 organizations attended the third Lunch and Learn Workshop presented by Edwardsville Township and the Glen Ed Ministerial Alliance on Thursday, May 19. The event, held at Edison’s Entertainment Complex, was a follow up from the Township’s Social Services Safety Net Forum held last June and focused on providing information on transportation resources within our community.



In June of 2015, Edwardsville Township, in partnership with the Glen Ed Ministerial Alliance, held a Social Services Safety Net Forum to bring together area social service agencies, organizations, and churches that provide services to residents of Edwardsville Community School District 7. Edwardsville Township offers two assistance programs to residents, General Assistance and Emergency Assistance. These program assist residents with little to know income with shelter, utilities, food, and personal items.



Lunch and Learn presenters Marcia Golden, from Faith In Action; Michelle Boyer, from Main Street Community Center, and Amanda Villiocco from Madison County Transit presented information on the transportation services available for residents in the community. Faith In Action and Main Street Community Center provides door to door transportation for eligible residents to doctor appointments, shopping, etc. while Madison County Transit provides a fixed route bus service as well as a door to door paratransit service for eligible residents. Edwardsville Township serves as a hub for transit pass service to seniors within the township who are eligible to ride Transit services for free.



“These Lunch and Learn Workshops have become an excellent resource for area agencies to learn about resources available in our community,” said Supervisor Frank Miles. “As many of our requests for help involve transportation needs, we were glad to bring these resources to all of our partners”



Edwardsville Township is comprised of the City of Edwardsville, Village of Glen Carbon and unincorporated areas just outside of these two municipalities. The Township Supervisor’s office is located at 300 West Park in Edwardsville and is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday and Friday and from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.



Learn more about Edwardsville Township online at www.edwardsvilletownship.com or contact the Township Offices by phone at 618-656-0292.