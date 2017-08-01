ALTON - Kids in the community got the opportunity to learn about train safety and the history of the Alton Amtrak station today for Train Day.

This is the third year Train Day has been part of Kidcation, but it's also the last time it will be held at the current station before the new station opens.

Stephanie Tate with the Alton Convention and Visitors Bureau said Train Day started to help support the train station.

"We wanted to work with Amtrak and support the local train station and support train ridership in our area," Tate said. "We know that people like to ride the train and we wanted to encourage them to come to Alton on the trains."

Several representatives like Union Pacific were present to teach the kids about the history of train travel and safety issues.

"We want our families to be safe," Gail Wallace of the Alton Convention and Visitors Bureau said. "With high speed rail coming in we felt it was appropriate to have some train safety awareness. Things that kids probably don't think about but that we as parents and as grownups think about. They need to get used to those symbols and what those yellow crossing signs mean. It's just a good fun positive experience."

Tate and Wallace said one of the most significant parts of this year's Train Day is the opportunity for the kids to learn some history of the old Alton train station and for everyone to take one last look.

"Really when you walk in there you're stepping back in time," Tate said. "It looks like something from the 1930s. The old wooden benches. The floors. The smell of the station. It just takes you back in time."

Wallace said there was plenty of reminiscing throughout the day.

"I've heard several parents and grandparents comment about the history of the station," Wallace said. "They had been in there one time or another with family members and travel. The kids may not understand that connection but the adults definitely do, and this generation will make new memories at the new station."

"Kids love trains," Tate added. "This is a great way to keep them aware of train travel."

Tate and Wallace said when Train Day rolls into town next year they're hoping to have a bit of a larger event at the new station.

"We're limited on space here," Tate said. "And we do know that there are some groups that have larger model train sets, and we're hoping to be able to incorporate some larger events next year."

