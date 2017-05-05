Trailblazers kickers sign at four-year schools
May 5, 2017 3:01 PM
GODFREY – Several Trailblazers soccer players announced their plans for next year during a signing event at Lewis and Clark Community College Monday, April 24, 2017. Pictured are:
- Nick Harper, of Belleville, IL – University of Missouri at St. Louis
- Markell Saddler, of Brampton, Canada – University of Illinois-Chicago
- Nic Farris, of Springfield, IL – Carthage University
- Brendan Mann, of O’Fallon, MO – Columbia College
- Jane Skaggs, of St. Charles, MO – McKendree University
- Alexis Norton, of Edwardsville, IL – University of Missouri St. Louis
- Taylor Andert, of St. Peters, MO – University of Missouri St. Louis
- Kyleigh Kristensen, of St. Charles, MO – Lindenwood University
Signees not pictured include:
- Nick Filla, of St. Peters, MO – Columbia College
- Lochlan Reus, of Gold Coast, Australia – Columbia College
- Blake Cearns, of Gold Coast, Australia – Indiana University Purdue University-Fort Wayne
- Ryan Meskell, of Gold Coast, Australia – University of Hawaii
