 

GODFREY – Several Trailblazers soccer players announced their plans for next year during a signing event at Lewis and Clark Community College Monday, April 24, 2017. Pictured are:

  • Nick Harper, of Belleville, IL –  University of Missouri at St. Louis
  • Markell Saddler, of Brampton, Canada – University of Illinois-Chicago
  • Nic Farris, of Springfield, IL – Carthage University
  • Brendan Mann, of O’Fallon, MO – Columbia College
  • Jane Skaggs, of St. Charles, MO – McKendree University
  • Alexis Norton, of Edwardsville, IL – University of Missouri St. Louis
  • Taylor Andert, of St. Peters, MO – University of Missouri St. Louis
  • Kyleigh Kristensen, of St. Charles, MO – Lindenwood University

Signees not pictured include:

  • Nick Filla, of St. Peters, MO – Columbia College
  • Lochlan Reus, of Gold Coast, Australia – Columbia College
  • Blake Cearns, of Gold Coast, Australia –  Indiana University Purdue University-Fort Wayne
  • Ryan Meskell, of Gold Coast, Australia – University of Hawaii

