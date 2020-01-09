GODFREY - The Lewis and Clark Community College men's basketball now stands 9-3 overall after an 86-73 win over Southeastern Illinois College on Jan. 8.

Shown above, freshman DeAngelo Ware, of Evansville, Indiana, puts up a shot during the Trailblazers’ 86-73 win over Southeastern Illinois College Jan. 8.

Ware led the Trailblazers scoring effort against Southeastern Illinois College with 22 points. He was followed by Javon Laidler, of Miami, Florida, with 13 points.

LCCC's men will be on the road at Lake Land Jan. 11. The next home game will be at 7 p.m., Jan. 13, against Lincoln Land.

Photo by Jan Dona, L&C Media Services.

