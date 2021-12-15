GODFREY - Lewis and Clark Community College has teamed up with Bella Milano to feed hungry L&C students with the second annual Trailblazers Give Back Holiday Food Giveaway.

The giveaway includes 400 frozen meals from Bella Milano, non-perishable food items donated by L&C team members, grocery store gift cards, and masks donated by Calvary Baptist Church. Student and L&C tennis team member José Hernandez (left) gets his bag of food from L&C team members Christina Wickenhauser (center) and Dawna Egelhoff (right).

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The giveaway continues tomorrow, Dec. 15, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the hallway between Reid and Wade Halls on the college’s Godfrey Campus.

(Photo by Jan Dona, L&C Marketing/PR)

More like this:

‘Discover’ Your Path Through Higher Education at L&C
Feb 10, 2025
Jersey Community Middle School Quarter 3 Honor Roll, High Honor Roll Lists
Mar 24, 2025
L&C Announces Fall 2024 Honors Lists
Mar 11, 2025
Step Into a World of Comics, Costumes and Pop Culture at L&C’s Blazer Con
Today
Pritzker Proposes Community College Baccalaureate During Recent L&C Visit
Mar 12, 2025

 