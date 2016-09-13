GODFREY – Phase II of Trailblazer Commons officially opened today in Godfrey. Community leaders joined students, faculty and staff of Lewis and Clark Community College to mark the occasion with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Located next door to campus, Trailblazer Commons is a purpose-built student housing complex serving Lewis and Clark Community College. Phase I of the development opened in 2014.

Phase II includes an additional 12-unit apartment building as well as expanded parking facilities. The community can now house up to 148 students.

“We’re honored to be a part of the Lewis and Clark community, and excited to offer even more students a place to call home,” said Kevin Carski, Managing Partner of Elm Street Student Housing, the project’s owner and developer. “Trailblazer Commons is more than just a place to live. It also provides students with a full, live-on-campus college experience. Residents can walk to class, make new friends, and become part of a thriving community.”

Lewis and Clark Vice President of Student Engagement Sean Hill said the housing complex has fulfilled a need for students who otherwise have a long commute or who want to enjoy an on-campus college experience.

"This housing unit has provided an affordable place for our students to reside while attending Lewis and Clark," Hill said. "Trailblazer Commons provides not only a place for our student athletes to live, but it also provides that complete college experience for a number of other traditional students who choose to live near campus."

Residents agree. “I enjoy living in Trailblazer Commons”, said Jane Grieser, a second-year Lewis and Clark student from Springfield, IL. “With the new addition I will make more friends. I’ve met so many people to begin with; this has been a great experience.”

Trailblazer Commons will have a table at Lewis and Clark’s upcoming Open House, from 12:00 p.m. – 2 p.m., Sunday, September 18. During that time, event attendees will have the opportunity to tour an open unit.

