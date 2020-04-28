



EDWARDSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces that there will be traffic changes on Illinois Route 143 between Schwarz Street and Governor's Parkway beginning Friday, May 1, 2020, weather permitting because of road work.

Traffic will be restricted in that area to one lane started May 1.

"Two-way traffic will be maintained using flaggers," IDOT said. "This work is necessary to construct a new asphalt surface and is expected to be completed by June 2020.

"Motorists should allow extra time when traveling through this area. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

The contractor on this project is the Christ Brothers Asphalt, Inc. of Lebanon, Illinois.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.