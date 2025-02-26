WEST ALTON, Mo. – A traffic crash near the Dirt Cheap area on Highway 67 North has led to significant delays for motorists as emergency responders attend to the scene.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

As of 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, multiple emergency vehicles have been reported in the vicinity, and traffic is being diverted away from the area. Witnesses in the traffic have described the backup as considerable, affecting travel for those attempting to navigate through West Alton.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area for the time being. St. Charles County Police have been contacted for additional information regarding the incident, and updates will be provided as they become available.

More like this:

Duckworth Secures Commitments from FAA Acting Administrator to Address Number of Air Traffic Controllers Awaiting Medical Clearances to Return to Work
Mar 29, 2025
Dump Truck Collision In Alton Causes Power Outage for 2,800 Customers
Mar 18, 2025
Godfrey Considering Widening Straube Lane
Feb 18, 2025
Major Construction on Kingshighway Bridge In St. Louis Starts
6 days ago
Godfrey Approves Pierce Lane Guardrail, Holds Off On Roundabout
3 days ago

 