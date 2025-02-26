WEST ALTON, Mo. – A traffic crash near the Dirt Cheap area on Highway 67 North has led to significant delays for motorists as emergency responders attend to the scene.

Article continues after sponsor message

As of 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, multiple emergency vehicles have been reported in the vicinity, and traffic is being diverted away from the area. Witnesses in the traffic have described the backup as considerable, affecting travel for those attempting to navigate through West Alton.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area for the time being. St. Charles County Police have been contacted for additional information regarding the incident, and updates will be provided as they become available.

More like this: