COLLINSVILLE - Ayden Gratzl is only a senior in high school, but he already has an impressive resume.

At Collinsville High School, Gratzl runs track and cross country. He also recently joined the wrestling team, which he loves.

As a member of Collinsville’s vocational program, Gratzl has found his passion in the welding classes. He greatly enjoys welding and collaborating with his classmates to complete projects.

“I am in Welding 2 now,” he said. “I always wanted to try welding and I did it and liked it.”

Between his schoolwork and extracurriculars, Gratzl stays busy. But in his limited free time, he works at Wendy’s with his “buddies” and spends a lot of time in the gym, working out to prepare for his various sports.

It takes dedication to be a multisport student athlete and a lot of hard work to succeed in Collinsville’s vocational program, but Gratzl manages to make both look effortless. He hopes to join the Sprinkler Fitters Union after he graduates from high school. He has already proven that he has the responsibility, work ethic and passion to do this, and his teachers and loved ones know he will accomplish whatever he sets his mind to.

Congratulations to Ayden for this recognition as a Trade Student of the Month for the Home Builders & Remodelers Metro East Association!

