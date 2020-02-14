BRIGHTON - A tractor-trailer rear-ended a car a few miles outside Brighton on Illinois Route 111 Friday afternoon.

A driver and some juveniles in the vehicle were taken to a local hospital to be checked out, but did not have life-threatening injuries, the Jersey County Sheriff Mike Ringhausen said.

Traffic was disrupted, while the accident scene was cleaned and the sheriff’s office efficiently handled moving the traffic in one lane around the collision.