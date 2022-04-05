ALTON - Marquette Catholic's Sammy Hentrich is off to a sensational start for the 2022 track and field season for the Explorers.

Sammy is the Tucker Automotive Repair & Tire, Inc., Female Athlete of the Month for Marquette Catholic High School.

Sammy's Coach Tim Turnbeaugh describes her as one of the "catalysts" for his Marquette girls' team in 2022.

The coach said Hentrich, a junior, so far this season has recorded a 13.64 time in the 100, 28.14 in the 200, 55.14 in the 300 hurdles, long jumped 14-0.5 outdoors, and long jumped 15-10 in the Jersey Winter Thaw indoors, one of the best jumps in the state. The 15-10 jump is "fantastic," her coach said. She also had a best of 8.57 in the 60-meter dash indoors.

Coach Turnbeaugh said Sammy was 25th in the final rankings indoor. She is working towards the peak time and performance in the long jump when the state series comes around.

"She is working very hard to get back to IHSA State Meet on May 19, 2022," the coach said. "So far this season she is on track to make a return trip to state."

Sammy comes from a very tight-knit family. She thanked her parents and siblings for always supporting her and being there for her when she needs them most.

Sammy said she felt her best accomplishments in track and field were as follows: many first-place finishes in the 60 meters, 100 meters, 200 meters, and the 300 hurdles and long jump, along with being persistent and staying dedicated.

She said her favorite part about track is spending time with her team and learning new ways to get better at practice.

Sammy said she believes Marquette's girls and boys track and field teams are off to good starts this season.

Interviewed after her last performance where she had three first places and a second, she said overall she hopes to see the team get closer and continue to excel as a group as the season progresses.

"I also hope our team has a good, successful year," she said.

Sammy has competed as a Level 8 gymnast for Mid Illinois Gymnastics in the past. She is also an active member of the National Honors Society at Marquette Catholic.

“My involvement in sports has taught me to become more determined and hard-working,” she added.

When Sammy is not competing, she enjoys riding dirt bikes with her family and hanging out with friends.

